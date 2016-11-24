Woyome's cross examination adjourned to December 1

Accra, Nov. 24, GNA - The Supreme Court (SC) scheduled to witness cross examination of Mr Alfred Agbesi Woyome a businessman by Mr Martin Amidu. former Attorney General over the 51.2 million cedis judgment debt has adjourned the matter to December 1.

The adjournment came after the Court indicated that Mr Woyome had filed stay of proceedings to the order to that effect.

Soon after the SC had enquired from the parties whether they had been served, Mr Martin A. Amidu told the court he was served with the application for stay of proceeding this morning in court.

According to the former Attorney General he had not read through the bulky application to enable him opposed or agreed to it.

Mr Amidu said it was not fair to be ambushed in the courtroom with such application but expressed his readiness to read and respond to it.

In the case of the Attorney General, Mrs Dorothy Afriyie Ansah indicated that she could not tell whether or not her office had been served.

The court however drew her attention to the fact that one Mrs. Mary Trebi a secretary at the Attorney General's Office received the application.

Mr Ken Anku, who represented Mr Woyome admitted that they filed the application on November 23,(yesterday) this year at noon adding the rest was administrative.

The sole Judge of the Supreme Court ruled that in view of the fact that parties had been short served, it was important to give them three clear days to respond to the application.

According to the court it did not want Mr Woyome to lament that the Supreme Court was 'persecuting him.'

Mr Woyome on November 23, this year filed motion on notice reversing the ruling of the Supreme Court granting Mr Martin Amidu, the former Attorney General the green light to cross examine him.

Earlier on November 16, the Supreme Court presided over by Justice Anin Yeboah who sat as a sole Judge gave the former Attorney General the opportunity to cross examine Woyome in its ruling on the 24th day of November 2016.

The motion is expected to be moved on December 6.

The Supreme Court granted the former Attorney General the go ahead to examine the businessman over the 51.2 million cedis paid to him as judgement debt.

Mr Amidu wanted to know how Mr Woyome spent the money paid to him in 2010.

This, he said, was crucial in ensuring a speedy retrieval of the money, which he said was paid to him for no work done.

GNA