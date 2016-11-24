Tema Traditional Council outdoors clan heads

By Laudia Sawer, GNA

Tema, Nov 24, GNA - The Tema Traditional Council (TTC) on Tuesday outdoored heads and secretaries of clan houses in the Tema Traditional Area with a call on residents to use traditional dispute resolution channels.

The heads and secretaries would represent the 23 clans on the traditional council.

Mr Isaac Ashai Odamtten, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, said Tema natives must take advantage of the clan houses to address issues on petty quarrels and fighting, debt recovery, marital issues among other civil issues.

Mr Odamtten added that their activities would deepen the use of alternative dispute resolution and eventually promote and maintain peace in the town.

He further indicated that the involvement of clan heads would help bring local governance to the doorstep of the people.

According to the MCE, instead of only relying on the Information Service Department van to disseminate government and assembly policies, they could rely on the clan heads to inform their relatives at their weekly family meetings.

He congratulated the TTC for its effective role in promoting relative peace in the area for more than two decades.

Nii Adjei Kraku II, Paramount Chief of Tema, called the clan heads to instill discipline in their family members especially the youth.

Nii Kraku also urged them to ensure a peaceful environment in the town especially before, during and after the elections.

He reminded residents that the election was an opportunity to either retain or elect a president for the development of the country. -

GNA