Group of PPP supporters defects to NDC

By Sampson Adu-Poku, GNA

Kumasi, Nov 24, GNA - About 120 people claiming to be supporters of the Progressive People's Party (PPP) in Kumasi, have announced their defection to the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Their spokespersons, Kwabena Amoateng and Benedict Awuah, accused the PPP dictatorship and incompetence.

The group said it saw the ruling NDC, led by President John Dramani Mahama, as being a true socialist party, well focused and working to transform the lives of the population.

It is not suffering leadership paralysis, has kept faith with the people and delivering development to them.

The defectors cited the massive infrastructure development - roads, schools, hospitals, electricity and water supply and the expansion of the ports, adding that 'Ghanaians can bear witness today of what has been achieved under the watch of President Mahama'.

They said it was on the basis of these achievements that they had decided to throw their weight behind the NDC - to support it to win the December 07 polls by a comfortable margin.

They pledged to work hard and make the needed sacrifices to help the party to win not less than 1.5 million votes in the Ashanti Region.

