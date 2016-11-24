EC readies for December 07 polls in New Juaben municipality

By Benjamin Akoto, GNA

Koforidua (E/R), Nov 24, GNA - The New Juaben Municipal Election Office has given assurance of its readiness for next month's presidential and parliamentary polls.

Mrs. Lydia Sackey, the Municipal Electoral Officer, said they had assembled all the vital materials for the conduct of the polls in the two constituencies - New Juaben North and New Juaben South, which between them have 208 polling centres.

She told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that they had already began training of the more than 1,000 election officials, who would be working in the various polling centres.

The last batch of officials would complete their training by December 01, six clear days ahead of the voting day.

Mrs. Sackey said she was upbeat about the successful conduct of the election in the two constituencies.

Three candidates are in the New Juaben North parliamentary race and in the New Juaben South, four candidates are contesting for the seat.

Meanwhile, all is set for the special voting in both constituencies on December 01.

GNA