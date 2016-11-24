TMA commissions Industrial City school block

By Laudia Sawer, GNA

Tema, Nov 24, GNA - The Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) has commissioned one of its three-storey Industrial City Basic Schools (ICBS) at Tema Manhean Anglican Cluster of Schools.

The three-storey 15 classroom block has a library, staff common room, computer room and two head teachers' offices.

Commissioning the facility, Mr Isaac Ashai Odamtten, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, said the project was the first of four completed ICBS constructed in the Metropolis.

Mr Odamtten said the building would be accessed by children who used to attend classes under the shift school system.

He added that it would also afford all school going age children in the area the opportunity to have the needed quality education.

The MCE gave the assurance that his outfit was poised to improve the learning environment and infrastructure hence the construction of more school blocks.

He added that teachers from three selected schools were recently sponsored to the United Kingdom as part of an international exchange programme to enhance their experience.

He further indicated that the Assembly had plans to train young university graduates to manage the e-libraries in the newly constructed ICBS blocks.

Mr Joseph Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo, Greater Accra Regional, in a keynote address commended the TMA for the initiative.

Mr Afotey Agbo said it was a moral obligation to give quality education to the youth of Ghana for them to fully contribute to the development of the country in future.

He reiterated that the socio-economic development of every country was tied to quality education which he said the government under President John Dramani Mahama was providing.

The Regional Minister gave the assurance that the Tema Manhean cluster of schools would be fenced to enable the provision of extra curricula activities.

Nii Adjei Kraku II, Paramount Chief of Tema, also thanked the Assembly for the provision of the needed infrastructure for the development for the Metropolis.

GNA