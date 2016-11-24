Police seek God's protection ahead of polls

Ho, Nov. 24, GNA - The Ghana Police Church, Ho, has held a pre-election crusade to seek the protection and guidance of God in the impending general election.

More than 500 security personnel, civilians and members of the clergy, attended the open-space outreach, which prayed for the peace of the nation to be sustained.

The Reverend Father George Arthur, the Religious Affairs Director of the Ghana Police Service, said the Police Administration organised to seek the favour of God in the affairs of the nation.

He said besides enforcing the electoral laws, they were also seeking fortification from God for the exercise.

Rev. Fr. Arthur, who is also an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), said each resident was a potential contributor to peace and appealed to the citizenry to act peacefully.

He called for peaceful co-existence among all faiths and ethnic groups.

GNA