Hold politicians to election campaign promises - IDEG

By Stephen Asante/Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA

Effiduase (Ash), Nov 24, GNA - The Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG) has rallied voters to hold elected leaders to their political campaign promises.

Mr. Isaac Haruna, a Project Officer of the independent, not-for-profit policy research and advocacy organization, said the social contract between the political leaders and people as contained in their manifestoes must be respected and fulfilled.

He indicated that the manifestoes should not become mere political gimmick but a guiding tool for tackling the development challenges of the nation.

He was speaking at a forum held to provide the platform for candidates, contesting next month's parliamentary election in the Effiduase-Asokore constituency to share their development vision with the constituents.

It was organized by IDEG under its civic empowerment project of the Cocoa Life Programme and on hand to participate were Millicent Osei of the Convention People's Party (CPP), Kwasi Owusu Prempeh, National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Lovia Berko, People's National Convention (PNC).

The programme drew a large crowd - chiefs, civil society organizations (CSOs), operators of small and medium enterprises, persons with disability, heads of department, farmers, youth, members of the governance issues forum network (GIFNet) and women groups.

Mr. Haruna said those entrusted with the management of the nation's resources must work for the common good - fight poverty, provide the needed infrastructure to support the development of education, access to health and growth of agriculture among other things.

The country's economy being agrarian-based, it was important the politicians, demonstrated strong commitment to transform the sector to create jobs and wealth for the population, he added.

Nana Adu Ameyaw II, chief of Effiduase, counseled political tolerance and responsible conduct to keep the nation calm and peaceful.

IDEG's civic empowerment project is being implemented in five districts - Ahafo-Ano North, Awutu Senya, Bia West, Juaboso and Sekyere East and the implementing partners are World Vision, Abantu for Development and Right to Play, all CSOs.

Its goal is to assist farmers in cocoa communities to engage district duty bearers to prioritize infrastructure, education, health and agricultural development in their annual action and the district medium-term plans. GNA