Ho gets Fire Station

Ho, Nov. 23, GNA - The Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC) with support from the Ho Municipal Assembly has constructed a new fire station for the Ho Municipal Area.

The facility, with fully furnished offices and a new tender, adds up to the 22 fire stations in the 25 districts in the Volta Region.

Mr. Prosper Bani, Minister of the Interior, who commissioned the Fire Station, applauded the VRCC and the Ho Municipal Assembly for the support towards providing safety, fire and rescue services to people.

He said the time had come for local assemblies to take up the mandate of complementing the efforts of the central government in providing basic amenities and infrastructure for the citizenry.

Dr. Albert Brown Gaisie, the Chief Fire Officer, commended the Volta Regional Minister, Madam Helen Ntoso, for the initiative and appealed to the citizenry to employ the services of certified and qualified electricians to wire and carry out electrical repairs in their homes to prevent domestic fires.

He also urged the people to embrace the Service's fire safety education campaign and apply the lessons to reduce fire outbreaks.

Mrs. Fafa Adinyrah, Ho Municipal Chief Executive, said the commissioning of the new fire station was expedient because it decoupled the Regional Fire Office and the Municipal Fire Station. GNA