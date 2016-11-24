Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Social News | 24 November 2016 17:00 CET

Ho gets Fire Station

By GNA

Ho, Nov. 23, GNA - The Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC) with support from the Ho Municipal Assembly has constructed a new fire station for the Ho Municipal Area.

The facility, with fully furnished offices and a new tender, adds up to the 22 fire stations in the 25 districts in the Volta Region.

Mr. Prosper Bani, Minister of the Interior, who commissioned the Fire Station, applauded the VRCC and the Ho Municipal Assembly for the support towards providing safety, fire and rescue services to people.

He said the time had come for local assemblies to take up the mandate of complementing the efforts of the central government in providing basic amenities and infrastructure for the citizenry.

Dr. Albert Brown Gaisie, the Chief Fire Officer, commended the Volta Regional Minister, Madam Helen Ntoso, for the initiative and appealed to the citizenry to employ the services of certified and qualified electricians to wire and carry out electrical repairs in their homes to prevent domestic fires.

He also urged the people to embrace the Service's fire safety education campaign and apply the lessons to reduce fire outbreaks.

Mrs. Fafa Adinyrah, Ho Municipal Chief Executive, said the commissioning of the new fire station was expedient because it decoupled the Regional Fire Office and the Municipal Fire Station. GNA

Social News

I hate that awkward moment when I write a common word correctly, but it looks so wrong that I have to stare at it with an unblinking stare, questioning its existence.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH (Duis
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img