Headlines | 24 November 2016 14:26 CET

Special Aide To Bawumia, Kwabena Boadu Passes On

By PeacefmOnline

A Special Aide to the vice-presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Boadu, has died.

A reliable source told Peacefmonline.com a short while ago that the sad incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, November 24.

According to the source, Mr Boadu was electrocuted in a hotel room at Wa.

The body has since been deposited at the Wa regional hospital.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is in the Upper West region with the flag bearer of the NPP, Nana Akufo-Addo, campaigning ahead of the December 7 polls.

More soon....

When the future king was being born, there were adult-males in the palace. Trans. from Akan by Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr.
By: Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe
