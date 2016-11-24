Deputy Minister of Communications to Award Western Cape Learners with a Film and Television Production Skills Certificate

By Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information

The Deputy Minister of Communications, Ms Stella Ndabeni Abrahams, will on Friday, 25 November 2016 recognise the stellar achievements of learners who have successfully completed the Film and Television Skills Programme.

These are 35 Western Cape learners who will be handed over their Statements of Results and awarded a Certificate of Completion in Film and Television Production; an NQF level 5 qualification.

The training provider, Atos has further committed to place 30% of the learners who successfully completed the programme at various companies in the media and ICT sectors. Such placement is currently underway.

The Film & TV Production Skills Programme emanates from the 2015 Budget Vote wherein the Deputy Minister committed to partner with relevant stakeholders to train young people on online video editing software. The partnership was concluded with MICT SETA, which then engaged with Atos to be the training provider.

The skills programme is aimed at upskilling unemployed youth and graduates with television and television production skills, thus enabling them to respond to the digital media environment. In its pilot year, the programme benefitted 150 leaners and was rolled out at three centres in the Eastern Cape (70), Western Cape (40) and Gauteng (40).

Members of the media are hereby invited to the certificate handover ceremony which will take place as follows:

Date: Friday, 25 November 2016

Time: 10h00

Venue: Lusaka Community Hall, Nyanga, Cape Town

Journalists will be afforded interviews and photo opportunities.

Media RSVPs: Sikelela Zokufa on [email protected] or 073 772 6574.