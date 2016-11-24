Trade mission to the Republic of South Africa

The mission of the Polish National Poultry Council - Chamber of Commerce to the Republic of South Africa took place this year between 15 - 19 November. It was attended by several producers of the Polish poultry sector. The Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Pretoria co-organized the mission.

The aim of the mission was to strengthen relations with importers, distributors, retail chains and poultry processors in the market of South Africa, as well as to deepen the knowledge of Polish producers of poultry on import policy and customs in South Africa. The program of the mission, besides business meetings, also included a seminar and a party.

The program of the seminar included presentations by representatives of the Polish poultry sector, which demonstrated the export potential and the offer of the Polish poultry business, as well as issues of health safety and quality of poultry meat produced in Poland. The BGZ BNP Paribas presented the role of the bank in supporting companies in their international expansion. The representative of the South African Ministry of Trade and Industry informed about the production potential of the agri-food sector in South Africa, while the characteristics of demand and the expected commercial offer were presented by the representative of the Association of Meat Importers and Exporters (AMIE S.A.).

Following the seminar, a party of the Polish poultry business was held at the Embassy of Poland, which was attended by members of the diplomatic corps, representatives of the poultry business from South Africa and the mission participants. In her speech, Ambassador Anna Raduchowska-Brochwicz recalled the high potential of markets of both countries and a significant increase of trade in agri-food products between Poland and South Africa recorded in the last two years, in particular in terms of opening the South African market for the export of poultry meat from Poland. This was followed by a cooking presentation of traditional Polish dishes of poultry, conducted by Artur Moroz, a renowned chef who came from Poland especially for this event.