Government is keen to expand aviation industry - Chief of Staff

By Amadu Kamil Sanah, GNA

Accra, Nov. 23, GNA - Mr Julius Debrah, the Chief of Staff said the Government of President John Dramani Mahama is keen to ensure that the aviation sector grows efficiently with adequate expansion of physical infrastructure and soft skills.

He said it was Government policies to put in place a multi-tiered model of growth in infrastructure and quality services, such as the expansion, upgrading and building of the country's airport to boost the sector.

Mr Debrah made the remarks when Mr Mark Danis, the Regional Manager of American Airlines in-charge of Asia, Middle East, Africa and parts of Europe called on him at his office in Accra.

He said the commitment of Government to boost the aviation industry calls for the construction of the $ 250 million new Terminal 3 at the Kotoka International Airport to ensure better access to the facility.

Mr Debrah said new airports would play a pivotal role in the success of the country's new airline that Government was re-introducing by serving as a feeder airport to the Airport.

He said the expected impact of the project on the regions included directly providing employment within the air transport industry such as airlines and airports, aircraft control and meteorology services.

Mr Danis pledged the Airline's commitment to explore more opportunities in the country aviation industry.

He called on Government to support the current growth of Ghana's aviation industry with resources and the commitment to expansion of the physical infrastructure.

GNA