Five persons in court for defilement

By Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra, Nov. 23, GNA - Five persons accused of defiling a seven- year- old girl at North Legon in Accra, have appeared before an Accra Circuit Court charged with defilement.

Bukari Alhassan aka Kabuu, Sylvester Koumassi, Joseph Debrah Lamptey aka Paa Kofi, Frederick Frempong aka Obraa and George Amoako-Acheampong aka Kwame are said to have defiled the victim from 2015 to 2016.

While some of the accused persons allegedly put leaves in a wheel barrow and defiled her others placed plantain leaves on the floor and had sex with her on a heap of sand.

The accused persons have pleaded not guilty to the charges and have been admitted to bail in the sum of GHâ‚µ 10,000.00 with two sureties each.

The Police are looking for an accomplice, said to be a security man.

They are to reappear on December 22.

Prosecuting Detective Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the complainant, whose name is being withheld is the father of the victim who attends school in the vicinity.

According to Inspector Atimbire, Alhassan and Koumassi are gardeners at the victim's school while the accomplice is a security man.

According to prosecution, Alhassan started having sexual intercourse with the victim behind a container on the school premises in 2015 and continued until 2016 when the victim proceeded to stage four.

Inspector Atimbire said Kousmassi and the security man in October this year, also had sex with the victim.

Lamptey and Frempong who are co-tenant to the victim's mother also defiled her.

Prosecution said Amoako-Acheamong who sells credit cards nearby and deposited his items in the victim's mother house also defiled her.

The prosecutor said during one of the victim visit to her father and grandmother on November 16, the grandmother discovered something unusual of the victim and when she questioned her she mentioned the name of Alhassan as the one who had defiled her on November 14.

Prosecution said the following day, Koumassi and the security man also defiled her after closing from school in the afternoon.

Inspector Atimbire said the victim's grandmother inspected her vagina which had become abnormal.

A report was made at the Domestic Violence and Victim's Support Unit at Madina and medical for was issued to the victim to seek medical care.

The medical report submitted indicated 'forceful penetration' of the victim's vagina. The accused persons were arrested after the victim had identified them.

GNA