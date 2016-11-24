Emirates partners Dubai Miracle Garden for A380-shaped floral installation

By GNA Reporter

Accra, Nov. 23, GNA - Emirates in partnership with Dubai Miracle Garden has built and installed the world's largest floral in shape of an Emirates A380, which is ready for public viewership.

In a statement by the Emirates News and forwarded to the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday, said the flowers and plants used for the 'living' Emirates A380 installation were sustainably grown and harvested over a four-month period at Dubai Miracle Garden nurseries in the UAE.

The architecture which took 200 installation crew members to work on it 10 hours a day for 180 days has a total stem count of five million flowers and will weigh more than 100 tonnes (take-off weight of an actual A380 is 575 tonnes).

The installation is the largest structure to be ever built at the garden and is set on a flowerbed of 7,460 square metres, roughly 10 per cent of Dubai Miracle Garden.

Boutros Boutros, the Divisional Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications, Marketing & Brand said: 'The Emirates A380 is a statement making aircraft that is tremendously popular with passengers around the world, and we hope that through our collaborative efforts with Dubai Miracle Garden we will inform, inspire and delight visitors through the sheer scale and beauty of the floral A380 installation.

'Aviation affects all of our lives, and the A380 on showcase will offer visitors the opportunity to get up close to the double-decker.

'The progressive environmental initiatives and methods of building and planting the Emirates A380 installation are also in harmony with the eco-efficiency of the aircraft,' he noted.

Speaking on behalf of the Dubai Miracle Garden, Abdel Naser Rahhal, Co-Founder and Creator of Dubai Miracle Garden said: 'Having an Emirates A380 is a great achievement for Dubai Miracle Garden and we are proud to have the floral installation of the aircraft as the world's largest floral sculpture ever built.

'This standing piece of art is a result of countless hours of brainstorming, designing and strategising to pull all of the details together.

'At Dubai Miracle Garden, we showcase everyday objects and give them life through flowers and plants, creating a connection with our visitors and we hope that when visitors get up close to the Emirates A380 they will get a sense of the scale in which it was built,' he added.

The Emirates A380 installation will be on display for the public from 27 November and can be viewed from a special platform comprising of two levels in the centre of Dubai Miracle Garden.

GNA