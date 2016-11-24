Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Politics | 24 November 2016 11:00 CET

Woyome files motion to reverse cross examination

By GNA

By Joyce Danso, GNA
Accra, Nov. 23, GNA - Mr Alfred Agbesi Woyome a businessman has filed motion on notice reversing the ruling of the Supreme Court granting Mr Martin Amidu, the former Attorney General the green light to cross examine him.

On November 16, the Supreme Court presided over by Justice Anin Yeboah who sat as a sole Judge gave the former Attorney General the opportunity to cross examine Woyome in its ruling.

The motion is expected to be moved on December 6.
Meanwhile the Supreme Court is expected to witness the Cross Examination tomorrow November 24.

The Supreme Court granted the former Attorney General examine the businessman over the 51.2 million cedis paid to him as judgement debt.

Mr Amidu wanted to know how Mr Woyome spent the money pad to him in 2010.

This he said, was crucial in ensuring a speedy retrieval of the money, which he said was paid to him for no work done.

GNA

They say the Zongo chief is circumcised but who is able to prove it ?
By: Osei, Worms Germany
