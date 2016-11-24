Woyome files motion to reverse cross examination

By Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra, Nov. 23, GNA - Mr Alfred Agbesi Woyome a businessman has filed motion on notice reversing the ruling of the Supreme Court granting Mr Martin Amidu, the former Attorney General the green light to cross examine him.

On November 16, the Supreme Court presided over by Justice Anin Yeboah who sat as a sole Judge gave the former Attorney General the opportunity to cross examine Woyome in its ruling.

The motion is expected to be moved on December 6.

Meanwhile the Supreme Court is expected to witness the Cross Examination tomorrow November 24.

The Supreme Court granted the former Attorney General examine the businessman over the 51.2 million cedis paid to him as judgement debt.

Mr Amidu wanted to know how Mr Woyome spent the money pad to him in 2010.

This he said, was crucial in ensuring a speedy retrieval of the money, which he said was paid to him for no work done.

GNA