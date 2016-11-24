FOSDA urges security agencies to be proactive

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Accra, Nov. 23, GNA - The Foundation for Security and Development in Africa (FOSDA) has expressed worry over the growing spate of electoral violence as the December 7 general elections approaches.

Ms Afi Yakubu, the Executive Director of the Foundation, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said FOSDA's anxiety comes on the heels of the latest clashes between supporters or the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Eastern and Northern Regions.'

She said FOSDA's work on the ground indicates that there had been some flashes of violence which might explode if caution was not taken.

Ms Yakubu said even though the Police had done well in managing the situation so far there is the need to adopt a proactive or preventive strategy to ensure that these things do not happen at all.

"After more than two decades of multiparty democracy, we have to do better; we should strive to outdo ourselves as a country.

"Increasingly, elections must not create the kind of tensions and threats of violence we are experiencing now, that can only happen when we apply lessons learnt from previous election and best practices from other countries which will lead to pro-activeness.

"FOSDA is therefore, calling on the security agencies not to leave any stone unturned in the quest for violence free elections.

"Another deterring factor is the swift and fair arrest and punishment of those who are found to be guilty.

"We also call on all citizens and supporters of the various political parties to conduct themselves peacefully during this electoral season.

"We should also mature as a country knowing that democracy is here to stay hence should not create any kind of conflict among us a people, it should rather unite us," Ms Yakubu added.

The Executive Director also called on political parties to advise their followers to restrain themselves from violent conduct before, during and after the elections.

She said FOSDA with the support of its development partners has deployed 250 young men and women as Peace Ambassadors in eleven flash point constituencies to ensure peace before, during and after the election.

"We want to give the youth the opportunity to participate positively in the electoral process. The youth are tagged as perpetrators of violence but there are many more who are peaceful and nation builders. We call on the youth to avoid violence this elections," she stated. GNA