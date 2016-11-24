Atmospheric heat would decrease by Christmas - Meteorologist

Accra, Nov. 23, GNA - The atmospheric heat currently being experienced in the country could greatly decrease during the months of December and January.

Presently, a combination of high temperatures and atmospheric moisture are basically the reason for the hot weather conditions pertaining in the country.

Mr Michael Padi, Senior Meteorologist at the Ghana Meteorological Agency, said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency.

He said currently, 'We have what is termed heat index, which is how much heat there actually is, and how that heat affects the human body or makes people feel, depending on atmospheric conditions.'

Mr Padi said whilst temperatures were high, there was also sufficient moisture in the atmosphere.

He said this increased the feel of discomfort on people, but did not mean there was more heat in the atmosphere than was normal for the period of the year.

Mr Padi said those in the northern part of the country for example, would not feel as uncomfortable as those in the south as a result of atmospheric heat, because the north had a lot less atmospheric moisture.

Mr Padi said by December, however, there would be a reduction in atmospheric moisture as the harmattan intensifies.

He said during the severe harmattan which was typically between December and January, temperatures would reduce because dust particles which would by then have replaced atmospheric moisture, would then absolve the sun's rays.

This, Mr Padi said, would greatly reduce atmospheric heat and result in a lot more comfort.

