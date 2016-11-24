Nana Electrifies Tamale



Flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo electrified the entire township of Tamale, the Northern Regional capital, with a mammoth regional rally on Tuesday.

It took him and his running mate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, over two hours from the main traffic lights to the Jubilee Park to address party supporters and sympathizers.

Nana Akufo-Addo told party supporters that an NPP government would improve agriculture in the Northern Region so that agro-processing would become a predominant business there.

According to the NPP standard bearer, such a venture would create enough jobs for the young people, and so it would not be necessary for the young men and women to travel to the south for none-existing jobs.

“We are going to create jobs right here for the young people so that they can stay here in the northern and live a comfortable life,” Nana Addo said.

The NPP presidential candidate re-echoed the party's willingness to implement the 'one district, one factory' policy, indicating that it would encourage agricultural practices and bring more jobs to the area.

“I am promising you that within 18 months of a new government of the NPP under my leadership, the face of our country, Ghana, is going to change. We are going to get out of stagnation and backwardness, and move our country onto the path of progress and prosperity. We can do it. We, the Ghanaian people have the capacity to change the circumstances of our lives,” Nana Akufo-Addo told the teeming supporters at the Jubilee Park.

This 'new Ghana', according to Nana Addo, will be “a Ghana with opportunities for all, and where everybody is taken care of. We will have a society that is caring and compassionate and expresses solidarity. Nobody is going to be left behind. We are all going to march together, hands linked together, to that great future that beckons us, here in Ghana.”

Having reiterated the NPP's willingness to implement its policies, he said a vote for Akufo-Addo in the December polls will mean that Ghanaians would have elected a president who will treat all citizens with the utmost respect, and one who will also jealously guard the public purse for the improvement of their livelihoods.

Nana Akufo-Addo reassured the electorate that every constituency in the Northern Region would receive the cedi equivalent of $1 million every year to tackle issues of sanitation, infrastructure and other developmental projects.

Tribal Politics

The NPP presidential candidate stated that John Mahama and his party are panicking and beginning to resort to divisive and tribal politics.

According to Nana Addo, he does not want a country that one tribe is set against other tribes and North against the South, indicating that it is the politics of the past. He added that Ghana is moving into a new destiny which is a united power.

He said that President Mahama says he (Nana Addo) is going round begging the people of Ghana to make him president and that he should stop begging; but he (Nana Addo) says that the president does not understand democracy because power is with the people.

“I will continue to beg the people of Ghana; I am not going to stop because I am your servant, that is why I am begging you today,” he stressed.

NPP Supporters at the Tamale Jubilee Park

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale

