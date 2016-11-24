Ghana's Atomic Energy industry to benefit from revolutionary 3D modelling

A new agreement that will allow Multi-D systems to be deployed across Ghana and other emerging countries on the African continent including Kenya and Nigeria has been signed.

The three-year agreement is consummated by Rosatom, Russia’s state atomic energy corporation, through its key engineering division ASE Group of Companies with Dassault Systèmes, the world leader in 3D design software.

The MoU was signed at the Third International Conference on Nuclear Knowledge Management held at the IAEA in Vienna.

The move is designed to use core capabilities to deliver greater support for customers’ innovation processes in nuclear power, as well as other segments of the energy, process and utility industry.

The agreement marks another milestone in the move away from 2D drawings to 3D models in the architectural, engineering, and construction industry.

The experience of Rosatom 3D modeling technologies can facilitate the development of Ghana’s LNG terminal construction projected to be completed by 2020 or facilitate the development of projects outlined in Kenya’s 2030 Strategy, such as the design geothermal energy plants and the redevelopment of roads and other strategic infrastructure.

In the case of Nigeria, 3D modeling could assist in the successful development of waste-to-energy projects and the refurbishment of port terminals.

Added to this design modeling can reduce cycle times, lessen project activities and delivery thereby increasing return on investment on large build projects.

“Design modeling appears to be the way of the future for the whole global construction industry. Today many representatives from the construction industry, that include contractors, architects, and suppliers acknowledge that building information modeling can have a beneficial effect on construction process regarding time and cost management efficiency”, notes ASE president Valery Limarenko.

ASE’s state of the art Multi-D system will improve the design and management of complex engineering facilities like NPPs, thermal power plants and others .

Under the new agreement, ASE can expand the business value of its Multi-D technology to capital construction, production operations and maintenance projects across Africa on a project management consultancy basis.

“The Multi-D Solution facilitates the effective management of parameters such as budget, deadlines and quality for complex engineering facilities,” said Vyacheslav Alenkov, Director, System Engineering, ASE.

“Our cooperation agreement with Dassault Systèmes enables us to broaden the reach of our innovative Multi-D Solution and bring greater benefits to nuclear and other industries.”

Multi-D makes it possible to model every detail and tool on the 3D basis. This contributes to the optimization process of various stages of the facility construction. It enables the review of various scenarios of resources management and, when necessary, the introduction of changes into the 3D model for its further optimization.

Through the use of such innovative technology, Rosatom has been able to lead the world in active nuclear build projects. Rosatom currently has 20 projects underway globally.

With Africa expected to make significant infrastructure investment in the coming years set for a major ASE’s Muti-D technology will play an important role in ensuring that projects are run on time on budget.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com