Innolink denies conniving with NDC to rig polls

Innolink Ghana Limited, one of the companies contracted to print ballot papers for this year's election, has denied conniving with the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) to rig the polls.

According to the company, the allegations are false and must be disregarded.

The company was earlier this week accused by loyalists of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), of handing the printing plate of the presidential ballot to a man believed to be an official of the NDC.

Some members of the NPP subsequently picketed at the offices of the company in protest of the suspected activity.

But according to the company, no such incident took place.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday to address the issue, Business Development Manager of the Innolink Limited, Kingsley Kofi Addo, said all the printing plates for the presidential ballots were intact at the company's printing house.

“Our own preliminary investigation has established the following facts. No plate of the presidential ballot has been given out by any officer of Innolink Ghana Limited. All the plates used in the printing of the presidential and parliamentary ballots are still intact,” he said.

According to him, the company only provided plate baking services to Aero vote; the company tasked to print the Statement of Poll, results declaration forms and other results-related carbonized election forms.

‘NPP challenges with ballot printing’

The New Patriotic Party has in recent times questioned some developments concerning the upcoming polls. The party earlier this month raised red flags over the printing of some pink sheets without serial numbers.

The party before that, had accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of using its logo without initials of the party as had been done for other parties on the electoral ballot.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

