OccupyGhana calls for criminal prosecution in Smarttys deal

Pressure group, OccupyGhana, has challenged the Attorney General to prosecute all persons involved in the Smarttys bus branding scandal.

The group has urged the Attorney General, Marrietta Appiah-Oppong, to apply the law guiding government contracts known as AFRC Decree 58, 1979, where offenders face up to 10 years jail sentences.

The branding of 116 buses with the photos of past Presidents and the current President, John Mahama, which was at the cost of GH¢ 3.6 million caused public outrage and resulted in the resignation of the then Transport Minister, Dzifa Attivor.

Also, a committee set up by the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah to look into the sole-sourced deal found that there was an excess payment to the contractors, Smarttys.

The report, part of which was made public, recommended that Smarttys refund about GH¢1.5 million excess payment.

OccupyGhana in a 20-page dossier submitted to the Attorney General also says a criminal prosecution of persons in the deal will serve as a deterrent.

Addressing the press on Wednesday a leading member of OccupyGhana, Ace Ankomah , said the group has also presented the 20-page dossier to the leadership of Parliament and other stakeholders in the country to ensure that justice is done.

OccupyGhana says it will head the court if the Attorney General fails to act on the call.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com