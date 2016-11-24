Zoomlion showcases services at 2016 WasteCon in SA

The staff of Zoomlion Group attended the 23rd Waste Management Conference & Exhibition (WasteCon 2016) in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The conference took place at the Emperors Palace under the theme “Changing the Face of Waste Management”.

WasteCon provides an opportunity to network with like-minded people working in the field of waste management while at the same time getting up to date with all the newest local and international industry developments, trends and products.

Mr Jonathan Shamrock, the Conference Chairman said the idea for the theme came about due to the significant shift in policy and legislation away from disposal to landfill to resource recovery, recycling and energy from waste.

The Group Head of Communications-Jospong, Sophia Lissah who led the delegation of Zoomlion staff to the conference said, the main objectives were to foster collaboration with other Waste Management Companies and showcase their services and products.

“We also explored the possibility of brokering some partnership arrangements with some leading waste management companies in South Africa and also seek their support to extend expert support to Zoomlion operations in Ghana and other African countries," she said

The conference and exhibition brought together over 600 participants from South Africa and other continents.

Zoomlion Ghana Limited was the only company from West Africa to participate in the event and was highly commended by organisers.

As part of the program, there was an operational tour to Simmer & Jack Landfill Project at Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality and later to Actonville Plastics Recycling Company to give insight into South Africa’s advancement in recycling and landfills operations.

Other members of the delegation from Zoomlion Ghana Limited were; Mrs Sarah Kyei-Coordinator ZoomFoundation, Daniel Ohene Obeng-Senior Communications Officer, Kenneth Kwamina Moses-Operations Officer, Mariam Adzraku-Operations Officer, Kwaku Atakorah Opoku-Operations Supervisor and Kojo Njabore Upon-District Manager.

Zoomlion Ghana Limited, a member of the Jospong Group of Companies, is a waste management company with operations in Ghana and other African countries.

Since its inception ten years ago, Zoomlion has engaged all the process in waste management supply chain and established subsidiaries to manage all the sectors.

Zoomlion’s core area of services includes waste collection, storage and treatment.

Its subsidiaries are; Zoom Domestic Ltd, Zoom Pak Ltd, Recycling & Compost Plant, Yeeco Plastic, Sewerage Systems and Medical waste treatment among others.

In a statement, Zoomlion says as it turns ten years this year, it congratulates all its subsidiaries for outstanding support over the years.

"Stakeholders should look forward to collaborating with us and our upcoming special thanksgiving service to be organised during this year," the statement said.

