Lordina Foundation donates various items to needy children in Tamale and B/A

By Lydia Asamoah, GNA

Tamale (N/R), Nov. 23, GNA - The Lordina Foundation has donated food items and other products to various children's homes in the Northern and Brong Ahafo Regions as part of its continuous support for the needy and vulnerable in society.

The homes included Frank May Children's Home and Bethesda Children's Home both in Techiman, Lets Kids Smile Children's Home in Nkoranza as well as the Tamale Children's Home and Anfaani Children's Home, all in Tamale.

First Lady Mrs Lordina Mahama presented various items including motorbikes, baby cots, sandals, shoes, dresses, toys, bags of rice, tomato paste, bags of sugar, cooking oil, boxes of milo, canned fish, toiletries, among others.

She said the donation was being made possible through the partnerships with Medshare USA and other partners who have assisted the Foundation over the years to bring solace to the needy in the country.

At the Frank May Children's Home, Mrs Mary Apus and her husband, Mr Frank Apus, who received the items on behalf of the children were full of praise for the gesture from the First Lady, who they said has made it an annual event of donating to the home, long before she even became the First Lady.

Mr Apus said 'we deeply appreciate this gesture because these items will last the children a whole year'.

Pastor Gilbert Ayaric, Manager of the Bethesada Children's Home, and Pastor Stephen Volante Founder, all thanked Mrs Mahama 'for once again remembering the children and being a blessing unto them'.

At Let's Kids Smile Children's Home located at new Zongo in Nkronza, Mr Christian Ankamah Gyan, Director of the Home, said: 'we are grateful to the First Lady who has been assisting the Home for over a period of five years'.

Master Emmanuel Ofori Aryee, an inmate who doubles as the Chaplin of the Home, assured the First Lady that they would learn hard to become responsible adults in future to justify her kind gesture.

Ms Augustina Quainoo, Home Supervisor of the Tamale Children's Home, said 'the First Lady is doing a yeoman's job. Her support has been consistent and she is helping build a dormitory block for the children here'.

At the Afaani Children's Home, Ms Joyce Bacho, Home Manger, and Mr Mohammed Abdul Razak, Administrative Manager, who received the items for the children, also commended the Mrs Mahama for the special attention and care she has given to the children at the Home.

GNA