President Mahama to create jobs - Chief of Staff

By Amadu Kamil Sanah, GNA

Accra, Nov. 23, GNA - Mr Julius Debra, Chief of Staff on Wednesday said the second term of President John Dramani Mahama would focus on job creation and enabling opportunities for businesses to thrive.

He said the creation of jobs would complement the physical infrastructure developed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) under the leadership of President Mahama.

Mr Debrah made the remarks when he met the Clergy in the Greater Accra Region to officially inform them of President Mahama running for a second term.

He said President Mahama had done a lot in his first term by providing developing physical infrastructure such as roads, school building, hospitals and the expansion and stability of the country's economy.

The Chief of Staff noted that the development projects initiated by the President demonstrated the Government's commitment to improve the living standards of the citizenry.

Mr Debrah said Ghana was currently peaceful and stable and that President Mahama would not compromise the country's peace to any political gains.

The Chief of Staff said Election was not about fighting, but was about expression of views, promotion of ideas and about numbers.

He said the NDC as a party under President Mahama leadership was poised to ensure that the citizenry was treated with respect, dignity and live a dignified life in their various homes.

Some members of the Clergy expressed concerns about happenings in the country's political circles which needed the supervision of the security agencies to maintain law and order.

GNA