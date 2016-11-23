Assemblies urged to step up hygiene education

Accra, Nov. 23, GNA - Mr David Duncan, the Director of Water, Access, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) of UNICEF, has called on the assemblies to step up education on hygiene, to curb the abysmal attitude towards good sanitation practices.

He lauded the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area Sanitation and Water Project (GAMA-SWP) for improved sanitation and increased access to water supply in low urban communities.

Mr Duncan made the call when the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development marked the World Toilet Day with a durbar at La Nkwantanang Madina Municipality (LaNMMA) in the Greater Accra Region.

The Day was on the theme: 'Toilets and Jobs,' and was funded by the World Bank.

It was to create awareness on the need for landlords to provide toilets for their households to curb open defecation.

The celebration was climaxed with a float from the Nungua Barrier through La, Osu, Kaneshie, Mallam and ended at Madina.

Mr Duncan urged landlords to embrace the one-house one-toilet programme by GAMA-SWP to ensure good hygiene behaviours to reduce diseases among the people.

Nana Ama McBrown, an Actress called on stakeholders in health to engage in extensive sensitisation campaign on the need for everyone to preach personal hygiene to solve the problem of cholera and other communicable diseases.

Mr Joseph Quarcoo, the Chief Environmental Health Officer of LaNMMA asked the people to obey the rules of hygiene so that they could help the assemblies in their efforts to maintain environmental cleanliness.

He said the LaNMMA would facilitate vigorous environmental sanitation and hygiene campaigns to enhance basic knowledge on cleanliness and human behaviour towards good sanitation.

Mr Quarcoo said the assemblies would be encouraged to sustain the hand-washing programme by GAMA in the schools for the children to become the best channels of effective information dissemination on good hygiene and environmental sanitation practices.

GNA