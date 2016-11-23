West Africa Senior High School celebrates 70th anniversary

Accra, Nov. 23, GNA - Mr Frederick Asamoah, a legal practitioner, has called on the electorate to forge a united front and shun ethnic differences as we seek to enhance with the development of the country.

He said there is the need for all to demonstrate love towards one another irrespective of one's party affiliation.

Speaking during the 70th Speech and Prize Giving Day of the West Africa Senior High School (WASS) at Adenta, Mr Asamoah extolled the roles of some past headmasters and some of the old students who have contributed in diverse ways to the school and the development of the country.

Mr Edison Osei-Dwamena, the Headmaster of the school, said due to the strict supervision and monitoring of students, products of the school can be found playing useful roles in all sectors of the country.

He said the school, which was founded at Accra Newtown (Lagostown) in 1946 before relocating to Adenta, currently has a population of 2000 students.

Mr Osei-Dwamena said some important projects that are still ongoing included a multipurpose assembly/dining hall and a girls' dormitory which is currently under construction.

He said besides experiencing challenges in accommodation, the school also faced various difficulties including the inadequacy of computers at the ICT laboratory and appealed to the administrators of the GET-FUND, the alumni of the school and corporate institutions to help them meet their needs.

Mr Osei-Dwamena also expressed gratitude to various year groups for their contributions to the development of the school.

Prof Clement Somuah, the Chairman of Board of Governors, lauded the teachers and staff for their various roles which has led to improvement in academic performances in all subjects taught in the school.

A 14-seater toilet valued at ¢100,000.00 build by the 1990 year group was inaugurated and prizes and honours were presented to deserving students, academic and non-teaching staff for their distinctive roles.

