Microsoft calls for laws on cyber security

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Accra, Nov. 23, GNA - Microsoft has once again proven that it is a champion of cyber security awareness by joining a growing effort by the government and other agencies to promote Cyber safety and anti-piracy awareness in Ghana.

This came out at a week-long awareness drive on cyber security in Accra organised by the Microsoft in collaboration with the National Communication Authority, Ministry of Communication, and National Security Secretariat with the support from the United States.

'Technology is evolving and so is the increased need for security especially around information sharing. What was once a semi-isolated affair has become a multi-agency, cross-continent operation, with governments and rights holders alike striving to share information and pool resources," said Mr Derek Appiah, Country Manager of Microsoft Ghana.

The Cyber Security Awareness week kicked off with highly informative and thought provoking discussions presenting opportunities for companies with cutting edge solutions to cyber security and available solutions to businesses and organisations.

The week would grace high caliber speakers, sharing their perspectives and experiences in solving the mounting security threats facing government and businesses today.

"The interactive Cyber Security Awareness programme would also provide keen insights into the challenges that businesses faced in protecting critical data from continued threats of attacks.

"Also during the same week, Microsoft has partnered with the Ghana Copyright office to announce their collaboration in the fight against counterfeit software which has impacted the lives of many users who have been exposed to security breaches.

'We have partnered with…Ghana and the Ghana Copyright office to create awareness, to promote and protect the rights of both users and fabricators of technology solutions,' Mr Appiah said.

"Our networks are getting smarter so are the threats, it's more important than ever to work with Governments to strengthen intellectual property laws and crack down on piracy.

'The impact of pirated and counterfeit software has impacted the lives of many users who have been exposed to security breaches.

"As a company, we make Cyber security which broadly includes anti-piracy, our day to day business and as an industry leader we shall continue to forge partnerships to counter these threats to our consumers," he said.

Microsoft is the leading platform and productivity company for the mobile-first, cloud-first world.

Its mission is to empower every person and every organisation on the planet to achieve more. GNA