Promote the Kangaroo Baby Care technique, health personnel urged

Bolgatanga, Nov.23, GNA - Dr Priscilla Wobil, UNICEF Health Specialist, has called on officials of health institutions to highlight the usefulness of the 'Kangaroo baby care' technique as it is the best method to ensure child survival.

She said the practice of 'Kangaroo mother care' was one of the safest methods to protect premature babies and reduce complications due to low body temperature and infections.

The 'Kangaroo baby care' is a practice whereby the mother keeps the baby on her chest, close to her heart in order to keep the baby warm with her body temperature.

Dr Wobil said increased attention was needed in the care of preterm babies to reduce rates of deaths of children below five years adding that over 8,000 babies die annually due to various concerns.

She said this at Bolgatanga during the commemoration of the 2016 World Prematurity Day which was celebrated on the theme: Helping premature babies survive with 'Kangaroo mother care' and breast feeding.

Dr Gillian Bogee, a pediatrician in charge of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the Bolgatanga Hospital, said the facility which was one of the newest in the hospital admitted a total of 516 babies in 2015.

In the same year 24 babies out of 350 babies less than 2.5kg died, while babies with less than 38 weeks' gestation periods were 183 of which 24 died and out of 42 babies with extreme cases of prematurity who were admitted 26 of them died.

Taking the media round the NICU, Dr Bogee expressed concern about the high rate of reported cases of premature births and noted that teenage pregnancies contributed to most of the cases on admission.

She expressed worry over the late reporting of such cases and the use of various forms of concoctions to feed or bath the babies and thereby worsening their conditions.

She said the Unit was well prepared to address preterm baby concerns and added that the Navrongo Memorial and Sandema hospitals were equipped to handle premature babies and called on mothers to patronize the hospitals with their babies.

She lauded the continuous support of UNICEF and other stakeholders to the facility.

