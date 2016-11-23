Don't vote with particulars of dead relatives - NCCE

By Bertha Badu-Agyei, GNA

Koforidua, Nov. 23, GNA - The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has cautioned the electorate against using the particulars of the deceased to vote in the coming general elections.

A senior civic education officer of the NCCE, Mrs Agnes Majisi who gave the caution at a sensitization forum for members of the Seventh Day Adventist Church (SDA) in Koforidua, said dead people were not eligible to vote and it is a punishable offence.

She said Christians need to lead by example by educating their wards and neighbours on the need to desist from any unlawful act to ensure peaceful and acceptable results on December 7.

The forum is part of activities lined up by the NCCE, to educate the electorate on the dos and don'ts as well as whip up the interest of the electorate in the upcoming Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

Mrs Majisi advised the congregation to know their polling station well ahead of the day of voting and after casting their vote go home, however, if they wished to observe the counting could come back after 5pm.

She said there is the need to be tolerant of the views of others irrespective of their backgrounds or party affiliations to ensure peaceful co-existence.

