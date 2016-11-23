Conversion of technical universities must receive commensurate funding - Professor Adei

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA

Takoradi, Nov. 23, GNA - Professor Stephen Adei, the former Rector of GIMPA, has said technical education was the most costly form of education and that the conversion of the country's polytechnics into technical universities must receive the commensurate funding from government.

He said the funding per students in technical universities must be much higher than that of students in the traditional universities.

Professor Adei was speaking at a symposium organized by the Takoradi Technical University for Staff as part of activities to celebrate the official conversion and inauguration of the University.

The former Rector of GIMPA said technical and vocational training continues to be the bedrock of development adding, 'Any development conscious nation sees technical and vocational training as core to social development'.

Prof Adei said, in this regard, the chunk of educational funding must be channeled into technical and vocational education and called for an explicit government policy in the technical and Vocational area adding, 'Funding of higher education must also be linked with that policy'.

Directing attention to the management of the University, Professor Adei urged them to make the university a research and innovation oriented to attract the needed public confidence and admiration.

'Mobilize resources from state, industry and other stakeholders to advance the growth of the university', he said.

Professor Adei urged them to adopt the right attitude towards work, have good work ethics adding, 'Be discipline and do not expect to be paid without working'.

He said do not abandon the HND programmes, turn them into colleges of education, you should have multi-layered institutions.

The respected Professor of economics said it was time for the university authorities to cease the opportunities that come with the transformation and equally confront the challenges as well.

'Take the transformation as opportunity to grow and expand your horizon, then you will not only be called technical university in a name but indeed', he said.

