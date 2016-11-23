Construction of a commercial centre on the Akuapem ridge begins

By Bertha Badu-Agyei, GNA

Mamfe (E/R), Nov. 23, GNA - Nana Ansah Sasraku Mamfehene and Kyidomhene of the Akuapem Traditional Area, has cut the sod for the construction of a multi-purpose commercial centre to serve as the hub of business activities on the Akuapem ridge and create jobs for the youth.

The six-storey building expected to be ready in 18 months, would have spaces for banks, the various telecommunication companies and other business institutions and it would be situated on the Accra-Koforidua and Koforidua-Tema, intersection at the heart of the town.

The project when completed would be the first of its kind on the whole ridge and it's expected that the telecommunication companies would take advantage and open outlets to serve people on the ridge who have to travel to either Koforidua or Accra for various needs.

The project is an initiative of the chief and his people to take advantage of the strategic location of the town, to create jobs for its people and its being funded through fundraising activities and business entities in the area.

The Mamfehene said the construction of the commercial centre and other projects in the pipeline was to reposition Mamfe, as the next destination of choice after Accra due its strategic location.

He said a 50-year old post office building and two other houses would be pulled down to provide enough space for the project adding that the 'the post office would be relocated in the commercial centre whiles the owners of the houses would be duly compensated'.

Nana Sasraku said for the people of Akuapem to fully benefit from the project, 40 per cent of all job opening would be reserved for the indigenes and urge the youth to take whatever vocation they were learning seriously to meet the criteria for the opportunities.

Nana Asiedu Okoo Ababio, chief of Larteh and Akuapem Benkumhene, commended the Mamfehene for his foresight and called on the people to support their chiefs.

He urged the youth and factions in Akuapem to stop litigating against their chiefs and support them as they introduce more development initiatives in the society.

The colourful ceremony was attended by representatives and chiefs from the Akuapem area, public and private institutions including Ghana Post and the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) and well-wishers.

