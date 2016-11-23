Ho Central will lead NDC's victory - Constituency Chairman

By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA

Ho, Nov. 23, GNA - Mr Ferg Afedo, Ho Central Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has said the Constituency would garner the most votes to 'chart the course' of victory for the Party in the December polls.

He said the Constituency remained a 'no go area' for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and that the NDC's agenda of 'all the votes' was on course.

Mr Afedo was speaking to the media on the sidelines of a community engagement by Mr Benjamin Kpodo, Member of Parliament the Constituency, who is seeking re-election on the ticket of the NDC.

Mr Afedo said the NPP was 'no competition' for the NDC and that the Party was 'only making noise' in the Constituency.

He said electorates in the Constituency have seen what the NDC had done in the past eight years and ready to vote for continuity.

Mr Kpodo said the Constituency has witnessed massive infrastructural development and debunked suggestions by opposition parties that government had done nothing for the area.

He said but for the NDC government, the Constituency and the Region would not have a state university, an aerodrome, better road networks and health infrastructure and asked the people to remember those projects and vote for the NDC.

'President Mahama and I have served you well. Know also that a vote for opposition will make Ho an orphan, which means a stop to the projects,' Mr Kpodo said.

The NDC in 2012 had 62,363 votes representing 91.83 per cent for the presidential election and 60,129 votes, representing 88.51 per cent in the parliamentary election in the Constituency.

The NPP, which had 5,148 votes, representing 7.58 per cent in the presidential election and 6,758, representing 9.95 per cent in parliamentary election in the Constituency in 2012, is targeting 30 per cent of the 96, 035 voter population for the Constituency in the December polls.

