Innolink denies 'smuggling' out presidential ballot printing plate

Innolink Ghana Limited, one of the few companies contracted by the Electoral Commission (EC) to print electoral materials for the December polls has dismissed the claim that it has given out a presidential ballot plate to a private individual.

Business Development Manager of Innolink, Kingsley Kofi Addo at a news conference in Accra said findings of their investigation into the matter revealed the plate that was handed out was that of Form Eight popularly known as Pink Sheet and not the presidential ballot plate alleged by opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“We wish to state that our own preliminary investigation has established the following facts that no plate of the presidential ballot had been given out by any officer," the spokesperson said.

The NPP has raised concerns regarding some activities of companies contracted by the EC to print electoral materials for the upcoming polls.

The party had, some few week ago, questioned the decision by the Commission to print supplementary Pink Sheets without serial numbers. The NPP has argued this contradicted C.I.94, the law governing the 2016 general elections.

EC Director of Communications, Eric Dzakpasu issued a statement to the effect that the Commission together with political party representatives had agreed that the supplementary documents would instead of having serial numbers, there would be space for the numbers to be entered in them.

He described as falsehood another claim by the NPP that it played no role in the decision.

With less than 12 days to the presidential and parliamentary election, the NPP has again faulted Innolink Ghana Limited for conniving to hand out the presidential ballot plate to a private individual.

NPP Director of Elections, Martin Adjei Mensah told Raymond Acquah, host of Joy FM's Top Story programme Wednesday said he has found the explanation of the company contradictory.

According to him, the official statement of the company and explanation of its officers are contradictory. They are irreconcilable, he said.

Mr Adjei Mensah said the NPP has not said anywhere that the company gave out a presidential ballot plate to the unidentified individual.

He said they were told that a man went into the office of Innolink and later came out with the General Manager while holding what appeared to be a ballot plate.

He said the NPP's agents who are assigned to monitor activities at the various printing houses have been trained to report any sneaky and suspicious dealings and that was what they did.

"We have made the report to the police to find out the plate that was sent out. We cannot verify that the presidential ballot plate is what was given," Mr Adjei Mensah said.

Head of Marketing at Innolink Ghana Limited, Michael Quartson said the Commission contracted them to print the presidential and parliamentary ballot for both the Greater Accra and Volta Regions.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers | Email: [email protected]