Election 2016: Stop The Frivolities—Chief Of Staff To NPP

The Chief of Staff, Mr Julius Debrah, has stated that the ruling National Democratic Congress would stick to the rules of the game and not spend time and energy on things that might endanger the peace of the nation.

He said the NDC as part of its principles will campaign devoid of frivolities, insults, unnecessary attacks and unwarranted insults, but deal with issues that will lift the people out of poverty, develop the nation and create opportunities.

At a meeting with members of the clergy from various churches across the country including the Council of Independent Churches (CIC), Aglow International, Full Gospel Men's Fellowship, the SDA, National Catholic Secretariat , Anglican Diocese among others , he said the Mahama led NDC administration is committed towards a fair playing field to ensure a successful election.

Mr. Debrah is on day 2 of his 5-day tour of the Greater Accra region. He is scheduled to pay courtesy calls on the traditional authorities, opinion leaders, interact with party supporters as well as engaging artisans and professionals with a bid to shore up massive votes for President Mahama and the NDC.

“The NDC would invest its energies on how the good people of Ghana would have money in their pockets, roof over their heads and how to get three square meals a day, and not on irrelevant arguments and insults," the Chief of Staff stated.

He submitted that the NDC would rather spend time and resources to explain the issues in the manifesto, which had the potential of changing the living conditions of the people and create the desired opportunities for all.

Mr. Debrah cautioned supporters of the NDC to desist from acts of violence and hooliganism and focus on winning the December elections on a clean sheet.

He indicated that politics is exchange of ideas and not fighting, thus the need to express “our views in the spirit of peace and understanding and not be hostile towards one another”.

The Chief of Staff is accompanied by leading members of the NDC including Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi, madam Faustina Nelson, Deputy Communications Minister Ato Sarpong and presidential staffers Mawusi Dzirasa and Emelia Arthur.

The rest are deputy general secretary of the NDC Koku Anyidoho, Greater Accra regional Minister Nii Laryea Afortey Agbo, the greater Accra regional campaign coordinator Sylvester Mensah, Greater Accra regional chairman Joseph Ade Coker among others.