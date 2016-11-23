Two Applications Filed At SC Could Delay Amidu’s Examination Of Woyome

Two applications filed at the Supreme Court could delay former Attorney General, Martin Amidu's oral examination of businessman Alfred Woyome which is expected to take place tomorrow [Thursday].

One of the application is praying the Supreme Court to review the ruling of the court presided over by Justice Enin Yeboah a week ago. Justice Yeboah had approved Martin Amidu's request to orally examine Alfred Agbesi Woyome, the man at the centre of the controversial GHC 51 million judgement debt saga.

The second application, on the other hand is a request for a stay of proceedings to enable the court determine the motion for review. A stay of proceedings is a ruling by the court in civil and criminal procedure, halting further legal process in a trial or other legal proceedings.

Background

Mr. Woyome was earlier ordered by the Supreme Court to appear in court for an oral examination over the controversial judgement debt saga.

The order followed an application filed by Mr. Amidu, praying the Supreme Court to allow him to orally examine Woyome, after the Attorney General (AG) discontinued the process to examine him.

Justice Anin Yeboah, who gave the ruling argued that the applicant had the right to do that because he personally came to court to get a judgment to have Mr. Woyome pay back the GHc51 million cash he received as judgment debt.

