NDC will win 2016 elections if… – Lecturer

An electoral history lecturer at the University of Ghana, Alex Kaakyire Frempong has stated that the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) will win this year's presidential election if it secures wins in the four swing regions of the country.

He said the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) will need to win in just two of such regions to win the elections.

Speaking at a public lecture on Wednesday in Accra, Mr Frempong said the Central Region will be a key decider on December 7, warning that, the region may 'punish the NDC' over some sensitive issues the government has failed to address.

“The Central Region is very sensitive to indecencies to its sons. There are questions about the circumstances surrounding the former President, there are questions about why the President's wife, in the Brong Ahafo region, is on all the billboards and not Kwesi Amissah Arthur [who is from the Central Region].”

“I'm warning you that the Central Region is very particular about some of these little things,” he said.

He noted that three of the four swing regions were along the country's coast and vote for a preferred candidate based on issues regarding the supply of pre-mix fuel, pair-trawling and other events that affect fishing.

He said the New Patriotic Party may also suffer the consequence of some wranglings between Ashantis and the people of the Brong Ahafo region over the traditional leadership of Tuobodom.

‘Ghana’s swing regions’

The Greater Accra, Western, Central and Brong-Ahafo regions have been found with an inconsistent voting pattern with no inclination towards a particular political party.

The regions often determine which party emerges the eventual winner.

Ahead of this year’s elections, the two major parties, the NDC and the NPP have been seen holding strategic campaigns in the regions with messages aimed at addressing some key challenges in the regions.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana