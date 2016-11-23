Woyome, Amidu showdown in limbo

The much awaited Supreme Court encounter between business man Alfred Woyome and his biggest adversary Martin Amidu scheduled for Thursday appears to have been botched, at least for the time being.

Lawyers of the business man have filed a writ at the highest court seeking a review of an earlier decision that would have allowed the citizen vigilante to cross examine Woyome over a controversial ¢51 million judgment debt paid him [Woyome] in 2010.

The writ has pitched both the Attorney General and Minister of Justice and Martin Amidu, in one corner as defendants in the case.

More soon

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com|Nathan Gadugah