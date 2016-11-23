5 Reasons To Dine In A Lagos Hotel

Make this vow for better dining: I will eat in a Lagos hotel restaurant at least once a month from henceforth. Say it loud, mean it and you will be rewarded with better meals and richer travel experiences.

Quite recently, I visited one of the popular hotels on the Lekki Peninsula, LilyGate hotel for dinner and I had the most fabulous experience. Perfectly situated in the sumptuous surroundings of Lekki Phase 1 , Lilygate hotel effortlessly fuses glamor with contemporary twists and is a good representation of a typical Lagos hotel. And here are five reasons why anyone should dine in a Lagos hotel.

Food is Incredible

The food at the Lilygate, as it is in most Lagos hotels, is incredibly sumptuous and most importantly, is of a wide variety. From local cuisines to intercontinental featuring inventive dishes, inspired by the unexpected intersection of global flavors, e.t.c, there truly is something for everyone on this menu. You can actually afford to be as adventurous with your choice of food. Usually, overseeing the hotel restaurant is a seasoned chef and as such, the food is quite tasty as well.

Service is Impeccable

Most of the good hotels in Lagos tend to hire the “crème de la crème” in hospitality management and staff. As such, you are bound to be taken care of by some of the best hotel staff in the industry. At Lilygate, the staff were attentive, polite and extremely helpful especially when it came to menu selection, I definitely was tempted to order almost everything.

The Surroundings

The physical structures of most Lagos hotels are quite aesthetic with a generally enveloping ambiance. Lilygate boasts of a beautiful building, which would please any architecture lover and the restaurant is arranged in a very classy style which would appeal to the class of people who live in the area within which the hotel is located. Basically, the environment is peaceful and elegant and is perfect for an evening of contemporary dining in a refined space.

Interactive and Informative

Before I went to dine at Lilygate, I was able to call them to find out what they had on their menu, discuss details of the menu, make sections ahead of time and and to make reservations. The correspondence was quite impeccable and this is the practice with most hotels in Lagos. This makes for a delightful experience, successfully engaging diners in an interactive meal.

Value

Although the meals may seem a little expensive, it is important to factor in the generous portions and excellent service, Basically dinning in a Lagos hotel is an excellent value