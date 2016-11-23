Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Business & Finance | 23 November 2016 17:06 CET

Institute of Bankers to drive massive digital services in Ghana's banking sector

By Joy Business | Ebenezer K. Sabutey

The Chartered Institute of Bankers, Ghana (CIBG) says it would focus on developing digital services for the banking industry in the country starting 2017.

Newly inducted President of CIBG, Reverend Mrs Patricia Sappor said her administration will drive improvement in the banking sector to satisfy customers.

She told Joy Business the changes which the CIBG is spearheading in the banking industry were necessitated by current trend of customer needs.

Rev. Mrs sappor made these comments during an interview with Joy Business, after she was sworn-in as the new President of the Institute.

