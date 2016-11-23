National security equipment deal must come to Parliament – MP

The Deputy Ranking Member for Defense and Interior in Parliament, Major Derek Oduro, has chastised government for failing to present before Parliament, a deal worth close to $300 million for the supply of National Security equipment.

The NPP at a press conference on Tuesday, alleged among others things that the Mahama-led government signed a fraudulent deal worth about $300 million for the procurement of national security equipment.

According to the party, government has already paid a UK-based firm, Santa Barron, $120 million dollars, for the supply of the equipment on 30th November without due diligence.

Major Derek Oduro, while speaking to Citi News, said “we didn't receive any communication that some gadgets have been bought or are about to be bought from any company or any arrangement or contract with any company with respect to the purchase of security equipment.”

The Nkoranza North MP also contends that, even the timing of such a deal close to a crucial election is problematic.

“For now, I have no knowledge, I am yet to know when and how that deal was signed. If it hasn't come to Parliament, it will be very difficult for us to comment on it. If it is true, one would ask why this time? At the time we are going for an election,” he added.

NPP's allegations bogus

But the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), has rubbished the allegations by the NPP.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, the Deputy Minister of Communications, Felix Ofosu Kwakye, admitted that government has indeed signed such a deal, but said “for them to go on air and seek to bastardize what is government's regular activity of procuring equipment for the use of security agencies is indicative of a party that is desperate, that is totally hopeless and is willing to latch onto any argument to make political capital out of non-existent issues.”

“All the issues that the NPP raised are clearly bogus, they are not factual, it was informed by pedestrian propaganda and a desire to reap political dividends when none exists,” he added.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

