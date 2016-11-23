Jumia Black Friday starts on Friday

Accra, Nov. 23, GNA - Jumia Black Friday, Ghana's biggest online sale for three days is set to take off in Accra on November 25 to November 27.

A statement issued in Accra and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday said, for the three days, Jumia would have up to 90 per cent discounts in all categories including electronics, fashion, computers, phones, beauty and home appliances.

'With the success of last year's Jumia Black Friday, we are confident this year will be a much bigger success with up to 90per cent off our products,' it said.

The statement said: 'Apart from serving customers with the best of prices, Jumia will also offer customers the convenience of receiving their items at their doorstep at the most competitive prices nationwide.'

It said, following the creation of e-commerce ecosystem by Jumia which connects consumer and retailers from the comfort of their homes, the public is reminded to visit the Jumia ecosystem, which comprises Jumia Market, Jumia Classifieds, Jumia Food and Jumia Travel during the Jumia Black Friday.

The statement mentioned MTN, Tigo, Fero, Infinix, Scanfrost, Microsoft and Ecobank as partners for this year's event.

It therefore quoted Ore Odusanya, the Managing Director of Jumia Ghana, as saying: 'This year, Jumia Black will bring to our customers great deals, days, convenience and best of customer experience as well as sellers reaching 20x their daily volumes.

'To ensure customers do not miss this great opportunity, customers are advised to download the Jumia App or visit the Jumia website now for real time notification and updates on the discounts, which will commence from the November 25 to November 27,' it said.

GNA