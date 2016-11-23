Wassa Fiase-Benso Traditional Council relocates from Tarkwa

By Justina Paaga GNA

Wassa Fiase-Benso (WR) Nov. 23, GNA - The seat of the Wassa-Fiase -Benso Traditional Council, which was moved to Tarkwa due to a protracted chieftaincy dispute, has been relocated to its original abode following the settlement of the dispute.

Odenho Akrofa Krukoko II, the Paramount Chief of the area, who announced this at a media conference, held in the Palace to officially announce his return to the stool, stated that all traditional council meetings would now be held at Wassa Fiase-Benso .

He said the relocation of the Council was appropriate because the black stool was also in the land and that it would help to bring peace to the community.

The Omanhen, who as a result of the dispute, was meeting his people and family members publically for the first in so many years, said all the chiefs would now receive their allowances and benefits from Wassa Fiase-Benso.

He called for unity among the Asomakor Royal Family, stressing that it was important for unity to prevail because without the unity of purpose all their efforts at development would be in vain.

He said it was equally important for unity to prevail among the traditional leaders to improve upon the development of the communities, emphasising that, 'Divisiveness and diversity should be abhorred among us.'

'Let me assure everybody of my resolve not to engage in retaliation, litigation, vengeance or vindictiveness, Mandela was incarcerated for 27 years but he was able to unite his people for development when he became president of South Africa,' he said.

Odenho Krukoko said apart from improving upon the Wassa Fiase- Benso Education Endowment Fund, his vision was to turn the area into a well - developed community with the needed social amenities, including hospitals, potable water, schools and roads.

He said the area was endowed with natural resources and if given the needed attention it would develop into a modern state, adding, ' Wassa Fiase is great and its status must be maintained.'

Odenho Krukoko II was enstooled the paramount chief on June 24, 1994 and gazetted on December 25, 1996, but he had to battle his chieftaincy title in court for many years.

He served a 14-day jail term in 2002 for Contempt of Court and was destooled after serving his term.

His nephew, William Chikah Morgan, who was then an Anglican priest at Cape Coast, was, subsequently, installed under the stool name, Osagyefo Enimil IV.

Odenho Krukoko went to Court to challenge his destoolment and he finally won the case in 2013.

GNA