Global Foundation for women and development holds exhibition

By Elsie Appiah-Osei, GNA

Accra, Nov. 23, GNA - The Global Foundation for women and Development (GFWD), has held its maiden made in Ghana exhibition, in Accra on the theme: 'To showcase young Talented Ghana Fashion Designers.'

The GFWD exhibition, which aimed at showcasing young talented Ghana fashion designers through their handiworks sought to be an annual event on the organisation's calendar.

Dr Margaret Konima Sesay, the Founder of GFWD spoke at the event, which among others aimed at supporting women by providing a platform for change for them towards socio-economic empowerment development at all levels.

She said the exhibition was among the many platforms GFWD sought to showcase African tradition, network and project the young African woman.

'Following the inauguration of GFWD early this year, it was made known that the creation of projects that will mentor and empower young women towards the empowerment and achievement of their dreams to support their communities was the primary goal of GFWD establishment, and today we are here to fulfil it,' she said.

She said the exhibition would also create a platform for change for young people through empowering and mentoring.

Going forward, Dr Sesay observed that there would be series of empowerment programmes for female teachers.

'And when marking International Women's Day Next year, GFWD will have jewelry, sewing, designing of customs and skills training for women to mark it,' she said.

The Founder of GFWD noted that a skills training for young women had been slated for March next year with the first batch of graduands.

She therefore advised women especially the young ones to be focused and have the right attitude that would help them to learn and achieve more among themselves.

'Develop your skills and abilities as doing so will empower you,' she advised.

Exhibitors lauded officials of GWDF for the platform that would provide a unique opportunity for them to explore the vast trade potential of Africa's largest market.

Some of the exhibitors who spoke to the Ghana News Agency said the exhibition would not only create and develop goods and services in both countries but would also help to stimulate relationships in the sub-region.

GNA