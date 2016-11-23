Nungua Pentecost Men's Ministry organises health screening

By Kodjo Adams, GNA

Accra, Nov. 23 GNA - The Pentecost Men's Ministry, Nungua District has organised a health screening exercise for its members to know their health status.

More than 500 members of the Church were screened for malaria, hepatitis B, diabetes and blood pressure.

Those who were diagnosed with other diseases were referred to health facilities.

Elder Stephen Agorhom, Leader of the Ministry in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said the programme was organised in consultation with the District Pastor, Reverend Frank Oppong.

He said it was part of the Church's programme to bring medical screening to the door steps of members.

He said the Church had organised health talks to educate the members on how to avoid diseases and encouraged them to regularly visit the clinics for medical check-ups.

Elder Agorhom said the screening was necessary because members needed to have a healthy body with sound mind to worship God.

He said the Church registered more than 200 members on the National Health Insurance Scheme both in the mission and within the community as part of its corporate social responsibility.

Elder Agorhom noted that health was an essential component in the development of every community and as such there was the need for members to exercise and heed to medical advice on good healthy lives to stay fit.

