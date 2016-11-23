More than 450 people displaced by rainstorm

By Isaac Arkoh, GNA

Kumasi, Nov 23, GNA - Heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds had left over 40 houses destroyed with more than 450 displaced at Kaase in Kumasi.

The powerful winds uprooted trees and toppled electricity poles interrupting power supply to the area.

One person, identified as Stephen Akoto, got hurt by falling debris and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The Kaase M/A basic school, a mosque, the Saint Mary's Catholic Church, Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church and the Christian Rival Ministry, were also badly damaged.

The rainstorm, struck at about 21:30 hours on Tuesday and the victims were seen trying to salvage some of their belongings on Wednesday morning.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Madam Patricia Appiagyei, had been to the community to assess the extent of the destruction and what could be done to bring comfort to the affected people.

She promised to do everything to arrange to get the victims some relief items.

One of the victims, Madam Akosua Afriyie, who had the roofing of her two-storey building completely destroyed appealed to the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) for support.

GNA