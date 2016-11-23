Ewuraba Nyamekye honoured at the annual 3G Awards

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA

Accra, Nov. 23, GNA - Ewuraba Nyamekye, a US-based Ghanaian Gospel songstress has been honoured at the sixth edition of the 3G Awards held in New York, USA.

The Awards ceremony was in recognition of exceptional leaders and their contributions to Ghanaian and the global community.

The songstress was honoured in the social sector and philanthropic category of the Awards.

The Awards was produced by 3G media incorporated, an online news platform promoting Ghanaian and African Affairs in the Diaspora.

The Awards have categories including government and politics, leadership and corporate sector and social sector and philanthropy.

Ewuraba Nyamekye in an interview with the GNA from her based in the US expressed gratitude to the organisers for recognising her efforts in the society.

She also thanked her team, fans and well-wishers for their continuous support to provide for the needy in the society.

The gospel musician said the awards would urge her on to do more for the community.

GNA