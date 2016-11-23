Dangote Foundation wins African Philanthropy award

By George-Ramsey Benamba, GNA

Accra, Nov. 23, GNA - Dangote Foundation, the charity wing to the Dangote Group, has won the Philanthropy of the Year Award, at the All Africa Business Leaders Award (AABLA) held in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The Awards is the initiative of CNBC Africa and ABN to recognise and reward outstanding African companies for their performance in 2015.

A statement signed by Mr Komla Etornam Buami, the Media Relations Manager of the Group, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, said nine of Africa's best business leaders were celebrated at the exclusive All Africa Finale.

The ceremony was attended by prominent business leaders from across the continent, ambassadors and the Premier of Gauteng, David Makhura.

At the West African Regional Stage of the Award, held in Lagos on October 20, the statement said, Dangote Foundation emerged the Philanthropy of the Year, setting the stage for its achievement as the African Philanthropy of the Year.

Receiving the award, Ms Zouera Youssoufou, Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Foundation, thanked the organizers of the award, CNBC and ABN for the honour done to the Foundation and Dangote Group for bestowing such a prestigious award.

She explained that the Foundation, in the last two years, had grown and was restructured to have greater impact, adding that the $1.25 billion endowment by Aliko Dangote had made it the largest private philanthropy in Africa.

Ms Youssoufou stated that Dangote Foundation was focused on improving the livelihoods of the most vulnerable Africans, focusing on health, education and economic empowerment of women.

She said the Foundation had been the single largest contributor to the fight against Ebola in Nigeria, with the African Union, and it was working tirelessly to provide relief to the Humanitarian crisis unfolding in Northern Nigeria as a result of the insurgency. GNA