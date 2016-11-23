St Augustine's College PTA want interdicted Headmaster back

The Parent Teacher Association (PTA) of St Augustine's College, have called for the immediate re-instatement of Mr Joseph Connel, the interdicted Headmaster, saying the decision was hurriedly done and in bad faith.

Mr Connel was interdicted for allegedly collecting unapproved fees

At a general meeting at the College Assembly Hall in Cape Coast, the PTA in a statement said: 'We associate ourselves with the call of other stakeholders, Board of Governors, APSU (St Augustine's Past Students Union) and the legal owner of the College-Archbishop of Cape Coast for his immediate re-instatement.'

The statement was signed by Dr Cephas Ekow Biney, the PTA Chairman, Mr Ignatius Amissah, Secretary and Mr Ebenezer Prah, the Treasurer and copied to a number of stakeholders including the Minister of Education.

It said members backed the decision taken by the PTA Executives calling on parents of incoming first-year students to donate GHâ‚µ140.00 to the Association to carry out pressing needs of the College.

'We were not forced or coerced into paying as a pre-requisite for admission as it has been portrayed. That all parents of the first years were duly informed about the poor state of infrastructure, for which an appeal was made for us to voluntarily donate to support a good course.

'The headmaster did no wrong and never collected any unapproved levy. The amount realised should be immediately released to enable the PTA commence the planned development without any further delay to alleviate the hardship that the students are facing,' the statement said.

'The members said the notice posted by the Headmaster on the notice board on October 13, indicating that all monies paid apart from admission fees would be refunded should be rendered null and void.'