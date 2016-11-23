Ignore Efutu chief's anti-Akufo-Addo remark, he's NDC - NPP chairman

NPP chairman for Efutu constituency, Theophilus Kofi Halm has accused the Tufuhene of Efutu in the Central Region, Neenyi Otubua Siripi II of doing the bidding of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, the chief’s comment demanding an apology from NPP’s flag bearer Nana Akufo-Addo over his 'Simpa Panyin” comments he deems derogatory should be ignored.

“Tufuhene’s comment is not surprising. That [Chief] who led the press conference is a strong NDC man. All those members around him are all NDC members and they have been paid by the NDC to spew lies about Nana Addo” he stated.

The NPP flag bearer, addressing party supporters recently at Hwidiem in the Asutifi South constituency of the Brong Ahafo Region as part of his regional campaign, described the president as a “Simpa Panyin” for failing to reprimand Sports Minister Nii Lantey Vanderpuye for inciting NDC supporters to attack NPP members.

The expression is widely used in the Akan language to describe an elderly person who looks on unconcerned while the wrong things are done.

The coastal town of Winneba was originally known as Simpa.

Addressing the media in Winneba on Tuesday 22 November, Tufuhene of Efutu, Neenyi Otubua Siripi II, described Nana Akufo-Addo’s comment as unfortunate and condemnable, and asked him to retract.

“You are well aware that in some media houses, especially the Akan-speaking ones, during panel discussions, some panelists conveniently use the adage "Simpa Panyin'' to describe unpleasant situations and irresponsible leadership. As far as we know, proverbs or adages are not said in vacuum…The crux of the matter is that no one ever uses "Simpa Panyin” to represent pleasant situations or circumstances,” he stated.

But Mr Halm believes the NDC in the constituency are frustrated and the comment is only a calculated attempt by the NDC to tarnish Nana Addo’s image and make Nana Addo unpopular in the region.

He indicated that since the word “Simpa Panyin” is not an insult, they are not ready to apologise to anyone because the Tufuhene spoke in his own capacity and not from the Traditional Council.

“The NDC in the constituency is just frustrated. Instead of them to think about how they can fix the ailing economy, they are resorting to paying chiefs to destroy Nana Addo. No one will apologise because that word is not an insult” he declared.