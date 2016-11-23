Eligible Ghanaian voters across the world will be allowed to cast their vote in Ghana- IGP

The police will not countenance any act of intimidation against eligible Ghanaian voters who travel from other countries to cast their ballot in Ghana. That’s the warning from the IGP John Kudalor.

It follows threats by the New Patriotic Party to stop thousands of Togolese Nationals who it claims are in possession of Ghanaian voter ID cards and are likely to troop to Ghana to vote on December 7.

The Regional chairman of the party John Peter Amewu has since launched the Operation Eagle Eye, to resist any attempt by Togolese voters to cast their ballots in Ghana to determine who leads the country.

He, together with some leading members of the party have met the former president Jerry John Rawlings imploring him to advice persons hatching the plan to bring in Togolese voters on election day to desist from that.

But the IGP who is part of security heads travelling with the Interior Minister on a working visit to the Volta Region says the security services will ensure that all those who show proof of eligibility to vote are given the necessary assistance to cast their ballot, regardless of their country of residence.

"All that we saying is that, any Ghanaian is free to stay anywhere and work. So if you are even outside the African continent and you have registered and your papers are ready you can fly in [and come and vote]. Nobody will stop you at the airport.

"The security agencies will ensure that anybody who is supposed to vote or have easy access to and from the country across the borders should be allowed to vote," he said.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com